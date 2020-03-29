Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

