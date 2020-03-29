Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,293 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after buying an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 169,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

