Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

