Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,603,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,499,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.22% of National Grid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,736 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $4,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares during the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

