Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.73 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.