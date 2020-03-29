Wells Fargo & Co Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $24.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

