Wells Fargo & Co Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $24.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
NYSE:KBH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
