Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $58.94 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

