24,788 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Deluxe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

DLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

