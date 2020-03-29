Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 12,779 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at $396,542. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,250 shares of company stock worth $462,301. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

