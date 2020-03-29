Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 5,623 Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,660,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $16.30 on Friday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

