Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 179,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

