Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Domo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $1,888,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 126.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Domo stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Domo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $292.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

