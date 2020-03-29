Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,604 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $80,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $12.19 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

