Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,650,537 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $83,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,102 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,260 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

TSM stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

