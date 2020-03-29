Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 55,400 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,275,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $338.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.64.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

