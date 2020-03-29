Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 4,401 BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000.

BMCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BMCH stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

