Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Down 6.8%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.86, 1,411,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,023,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,438,000 after buying an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

