Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $8,660,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.