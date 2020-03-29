Capital Research Global Investors Has $113.39 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729,045 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.60% of East West Bancorp worth $113,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,229,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,740,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

