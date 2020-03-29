Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.48% of FOX worth $108,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

