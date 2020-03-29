Capital International Investors Has $60.71 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $60,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

GD opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

