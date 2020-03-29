Capital Research Global Investors Buys Shares of 2,338,049 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,338,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.72% of Yeti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Yeti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Yeti by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Yeti by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Yeti by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.34.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $20.93 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.81.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

