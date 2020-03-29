Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,315 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 176.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.