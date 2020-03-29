Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,723.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $471.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

