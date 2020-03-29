Capital World Investors Has $310,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.02.

CNI opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

