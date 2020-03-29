Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 446.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 229,604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TWST opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.05. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

