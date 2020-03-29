Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NYSE:DB opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

