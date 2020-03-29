Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 243,291 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 192.8% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

