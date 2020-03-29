Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

