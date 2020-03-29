Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.87 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.92% of QTS Realty Trust worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTS opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.63 and a beta of 0.66. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

