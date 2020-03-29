Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,888 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,420.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

