iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after buying an additional 406,741 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM opened at $33.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

