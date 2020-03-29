Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $692,000 in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after buying an additional 388,387 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $252.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.61 and its 200-day moving average is $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $182.77 and a one year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

