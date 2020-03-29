Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,541 Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $11,570,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $9,749,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

