Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,040 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

