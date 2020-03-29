Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480,988 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.07.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $157.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

