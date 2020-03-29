Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after buying an additional 1,187,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 849,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 351,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

