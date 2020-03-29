Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. AXA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 666,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,161,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

