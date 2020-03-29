Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

