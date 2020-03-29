Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,080 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 32.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

