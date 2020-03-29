Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.20% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,548,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

