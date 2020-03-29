Scott L. Beiser Sells 796 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HLI opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 171,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

