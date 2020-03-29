Scott L. Beiser Sells 796 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HLI opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 171,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc
Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of Zoetis Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of Zoetis Inc
Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva
Axa Sells 8,100 Shares of TEGNA Inc.
Axa Sells 8,100 Shares of TEGNA Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report