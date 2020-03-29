Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $42.82, approximately 1,208,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,018,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

