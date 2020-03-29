Capital World Investors Purchases 83,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.32% of Teladoc Health worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $16,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 185,320 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

