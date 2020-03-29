Capital World Investors Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

