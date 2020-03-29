Capital Research Global Investors Sells 280 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

