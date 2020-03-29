Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616,741 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $173.65 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital World Investors Purchases 83,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc
Capital World Investors Purchases 83,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc
Capital World Investors Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories
Capital World Investors Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories
Capital Research Global Investors Sells 280 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc.
Capital Research Global Investors Sells 280 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc.
Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc
Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc
Capital Research Global Investors Buys 378 Shares of YY Inc
Capital Research Global Investors Buys 378 Shares of YY Inc
Capital World Investors Has $36.75 Million Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
Capital World Investors Has $36.75 Million Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report