Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616,741 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $173.65 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

