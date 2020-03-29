Capital Research Global Investors Buys 378 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.06% of YY worth $45,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of YY by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of YY by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YY by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 780,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,214,000 after buying an additional 465,649 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. YY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Shares of YY opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. YY Inc has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that YY Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

