Capital World Investors Has $36.75 Million Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,128,045 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.70% of Servicemaster Global worth $36,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other Servicemaster Global news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SERV opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

