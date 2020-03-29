Capital World Investors Has $26.53 Million Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.27% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $26,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 847,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

